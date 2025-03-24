СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. марца 2025. року наполнї ше смутни рок як ши нас нєсподзивано зохабел и пошол до вичного дому

МИРОСЛАВ ЗАГОРЯНСКИ

(1947–2024)
з Вербасу


Твою любов и доброту шицки вєдно будземе чувац. Супруга Любица, дзивка Зденка, жец Юлин и унукове Никола и Мирослав
Спочивай у мирe!