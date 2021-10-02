СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. октобра 2021. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

МИРОСЛАВ КИШРАЦИК

(1957–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Прешол рок як ши пошол одо мнє, так нагло и без поздраву. Час преходзи, а боль и смуток вше векши. Охабел ши ме най ше цешим у памяткох на твою любов, порозуменє и доброту цо ши ми през заєднїцки живот даровал. Дзекуєм ци же сом це мала за супруга и нїґда це нє забудзем. Ожалосцена твоя супруга Ганча
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest