СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. априла наполнюю ше 10 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци

МИРОСЛАВ ПАВЛОВИЧ – Саболов

(1961–2011)
з Петровцох


Мили наш приятелю, красни памятки на тебе занавше будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Споминаме це часто, а таки людзе як ти занавше жию. Кед нє з нами, вец у наших думкох и душох. Твойо приятелє зоз Руского Керестура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
