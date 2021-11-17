СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. новембра 2021. року наполнєл ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

МИРОСЛАВ ЦИРБА

(1946–2020)
зоз Шиду


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю: син Мирослав зоз супругу Єлену, дзивка Наташа зоз супругом Владимиром, унучата Лука, Елена, Маруся, Ана и Надя
Спочивай у мире Божим!
