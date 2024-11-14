НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. новембра 2024. року наполнєли ше штири смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

МИРОСЛАВ ЦИРБА

(1946–2020)
зоз Шиду


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац син Мирослав зоз супругу Єлену, дзивка Наташа зоз супругом Владимиром и унучата Лука, Елена, Маруся, Ана и Надя
Спочивай у мире Божим!