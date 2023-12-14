НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. децембра 2023. року наполнєли ше 20 жалосни роки як заспала зоз вичним сном наша мила мац

МИРЯНА БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1956–2003)


Час преходзи, боль и смуток ше нє зменшую, лєм остала красна памятка на тебе. Твойо дзеци – Петро и Єлена зоз фамелиями