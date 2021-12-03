СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. новембра наполня ше жалосни 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел мой мили брат

МИХАИЛО – МИЖО ЧИЗМАР

(1953–2021)
з Вербасу


Мили брату, фришко ши пошол од нас. Нє вериме же будземе жиц без тебе. Чуваме це у шерцох, у красних памяткох. Твой брат Никола – Коле зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
