СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. октобра 2022. року наполнї ше рок як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили оцец, брат и дїдо

МИХАИЛО МИЖО ЧИЗМАР

(1953–2021)
з Вербасу


Твою любов и доброту будземе вично чувац. Ношиме це у шерцох. Красни памятки на тебе маю син Саша зоз дзецми, дзивка Мая зоз супругом Адрияном и дзецми, брат Йовґен зоз фамелию, брат Никола-Коле з фамелию
Вичная ци памят! Спочивай у мире Божим!
