ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО БУИЛА

(1936–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац син Никола зоз супругу Драґану, дзивка Ана, унукове Никола и Владимир, унук Борис зоз супругу Йовану и праунук Вукашин, унук Иґор зоз супругу Драґану и праунука Андреа
Спочивай у мире Божим!
