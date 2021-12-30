ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили брат

МИХАЙЛО БУИЛА

(1936–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац шестра Сеґеди Леона зоз синами Владимиром и Мирославом и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
