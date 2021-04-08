СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла наполнюю ше два роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ВАРҐА

(1952–2019)
Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки у своїх шерцох на ньго навики чуваю його наймилши – супруга Даринка, синове Мижо и Владко зоз супругу Наташу, и його мили унучки Елена и Надя
Най спочива у мире Божим!
