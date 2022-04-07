НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла 2022. року наполня ше три роки як нас зохабел наш длугорочни колеґа

МИХАЙЛО ВАРҐА

(1952–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Вично нам останю красни памятки на ньго.
Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”
