СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла 2022. року наполня ше три роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ВАРҐА
(1952–2019)


з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац його наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!
