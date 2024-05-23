СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Смутного дня 25. мая 2013. року преселєл ше до вичного дому наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ВАРҐА
друкар

(1945–2013)
з Руского Керестура


Уж 11 роки у смутку и молитви ожалосцени супруга Ана и дзеци
Спочивай у мире Божим!