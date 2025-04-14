СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла 2025. року наполнєли ше шейсц смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ВАРҐА

(1952–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Кажди дзень ши з нами у молитви, у наших шерцох, думкох и споминаню... З любову, твойо наймилши: супруга Даринка, синове Мижо и Владко, нєвеста Наташа и твойо мили унучки Елена и Надя
Спочивай у мире Божим!