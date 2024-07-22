ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юлия преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор Михал

МИХАЙЛО ГАЙДУК

(1952–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Навики го будзе паметац тета Мара зоз супругом Юлином, и їх син Юлиян зоз супругу Юлияну и дзецми Дарком и Ивану, як и їх дзивка Ганча зоз супругом Владимиром
Най спочива у мире Божим!