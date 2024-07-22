ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юлия преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ГАЙДУК

(1952–2024)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики це буду чувац – твой брат Янко зоз супругу Веру, и їх дзеци Серґей и Альоша зоз своїма фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!