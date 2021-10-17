ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому оцови, дїдови и прадїдови хтори ше упокоєл 8. октобра 2021. року

МИХАЙЛО ГЕРБУТ

(1933‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на його доброту, любов и щиру пожертвовносц у своїх шерцох навики буду ношиц – дзивка Натка зоз супругом Михалом Рамачово, унука Наташа зоз супругом о. Владимиром и праунуки Владко и Николайка Медєшово
Най спочива у мире Божим!
