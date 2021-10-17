ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и швекор

МИХАЙЛО ГЕРБУТ

(1933‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Пошли сце нагло и нєсподзивано, а нас зохабели у смутку же бизме Вас споминали и вше ше здогадовали Ваших мудрих совитох и порадох. Будзеце нам барз хибиц. Ваш син Славо, нєвеста Фемка и унуки Марина и Мирко Гербутово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest