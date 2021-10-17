ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш брат и бачи

МИХАЙЛО ГЕРБУТ

(1933‒2021)


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац шестри Маря Джуджарова зоз фамелию, и Мелана Дудашова зоз Вуковару
Вичная памят!
