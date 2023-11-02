СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. новембра наполня ше шейсц смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1961–2017)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго чуваю мац Мария, супруга Натка, дзивки Ваня и Мая, жецове Кичко и Денис, унукове Павле и Иван, и шестра Оля зоз Радиславом, Александром и Наташу
Спочивай у мире Божим!