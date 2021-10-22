СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. октобра 2021. року наполня ше 11 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1951–2010)
з Вербасу


Длуго ши нє при нас. Длуго ци нє чуєме глас и нє видзиме твар. Час преходзи, алє ти нє преходзиш. Ту ши покля ми ту. У здогадованьох. У думкох. У нас.
Супруга Леонка и дзивка Ана. Най це ангели чуваю!
