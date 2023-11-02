СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. новембра 2023. року наполня ше шейсц роки як нас зохабел наш колеґа

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1961–2017)


Його витирвалосц у роботи, колеґиялносц и приятельску потримовку занавше будземе паметац. Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”
Спочивай у мире Божим!