СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. юлия ше наполнєли 5 роки як нас занавше зохабел супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО КОЛБАС

(1954–2019)
зоз Футоґу


давал... З любову и почитованьом супруга Златица, синове Златко, Зденко и Дарко зоз фамелиями