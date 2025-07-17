НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 16. юлия ше наполнєли 6 роки як нас занавше зохабел супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО КОЛБАС

(1954–2019)
зоз Футоґу


Хибиш нам кажди дзень, паметаме Твой мили и щири ошмих и нїжну любов хтору ши нам давал... З любову и почитованьом супруга Златица, синове Златко, Зденко и Дарко зоз фамелиями