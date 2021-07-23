СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. юлия наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабел супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО КОЛБАС

(1954–2019)
з Футоґу


Хибиш нам кажди дзень, паметаме Твой мили и щири ошмих и нїжну любов хтору ши нам давал. З любову и почитованьом супруга Златица, синове Златко, Зденко и Дарко зоз фамелиями.
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest