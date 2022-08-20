ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Милому братови хтори ше упокоєл 11. авґуста 2022. року

МИХАЙЛО МАКАЇ

(1959–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац брат Юлиян зоз фамелию, брат Янко, шестра Ксения зоз фамелию и шестра Славка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
