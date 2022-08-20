ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МИХАЙЛО МАКАЇ

(1959–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Дня 11. авґуста 2022. року страцели зме нашого любеного супруга, тату и дїда. Памятку на це буду чувац твоя супруга Мария, дзеци – Моника зоз супругом Славком, Михаела зоз супругом Александром, Мая зоз Илийом и твойо мили унуки: Стефан, Марко, Тони, Лука и Павле
Най спочива у мире Божим!
