СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 40 днї як ше преселєл до вичносци мой мили супруг, тато, дїдо и брат

МИХАЙЛО МАКАЇ

(1959–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це чуваю супруга Мария, дзеци Моника зоз супругом Славком, Михаела зоз супругом Александром, Мая зоз Илийом, унуки Стефан, Марко, Томи, Лука и Павле, шестри Сенка и Славка и брат Юлин зоз фамелиями, брат Янко, Оленка и София
Спочивай у мире Божим!
