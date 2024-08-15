НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешло два роки як вецей нє з нами мой супруг, тато и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО МАКАЇ

(1959–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом чуваме це у памяткох. Твоя супруга Мария, Моника зоз Славком, Михаела зоз Александром, Мая зоз Илийом, як и твойо любени унуки Стефан, Марко, Тони, Лука и Павло
Спочивай у мире Божим!