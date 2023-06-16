СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния наполнєли ше 14 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО МАЛАЦКО

(1938–2009)
з Руского Керестура


Людзе умeраю аж теди кед их шицки забуду, а ти будзеш занавше жиц у наших шерцох. Хибиш нам. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!