СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния наполнєли ше 15 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО МАЛАЦКО

(1938–2009)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятки у своїх шерцох чуваю його наймилши.
Спочивай у мире Божим!