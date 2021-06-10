СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния наполнюю ше 12 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО МАЛАЦКО

(1938–2009)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
