ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. януара 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО МУЧЕНСКИ ЮЦКО

(1950–2021)
з Коцура


Дзекуєме на твоєй велькей любови, доброти и потримовки. Твойо наймилши: супруга Цила, син Здравко, дзивка Сенка и унучата Снежана и Дарко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest