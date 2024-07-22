ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. юлия 2024. року зохабел нас най за нїм жалуєме наш мили дїдо

МИХАЙЛО НАДЬ

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Будземе вас вше паметац и чувац вас у шерцох. Ожалосцени унук Иґор зоз супругу Бояну и праунучка Марча
Спочивайце у мире Божим!