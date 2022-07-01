ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния зохабел нас наш мили оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ПРОВЧИ

(1942–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзекованьом у своїх шерцох го навики буду паметац син Ненад зоз супругу Веру, дзивка Даниєла и унуки Томислав, Тихомир, Таня и Дьордє
Спочивай у мире Божим!
