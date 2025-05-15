СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. мая 2025. року наполнюю ше два жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО РАМАЧ

(1956–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З почитованьом, найкрасши памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох, молитвох и споминаньох чуваю супруга Натка, дзивка Наташа и мили унуки Владко и Николайка
Спочивай у мире Божим!