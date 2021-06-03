СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. юния 2021. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як вецей нє з нами

МИХАЙЛО РАЦ

(1939–2011)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
