ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. априла преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО СЕҐЕДИ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго навики буду чувац його наймилши – син Владо зоз супругу Златку, унук Кристиян зоз супругу Наташу, и праунучка Мая
Най спочива у мире Божим!
