СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше 22 жалосни роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО СИВЧ

(1939–2000)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на вас чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
