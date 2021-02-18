СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. фебруара 2021. року наполнєл ше 21 рок як нас зохабел и пошол до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЙЛО СИВЧ

(1939–2000)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його милу подобу и доброту чуваю його найблїзши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
