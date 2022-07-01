СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. юлия наполнює ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО СИЛАДЇ

(1955–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це, зоз любову и почитованьом, навики будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
