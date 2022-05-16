НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. мая наполнєли ше дзешец роки як у вичносци пребува наш мили брат

МИХАЙЛО СТРИБЕР

(1962–2012)
з Руского Керестура


З виру до воскресеня и нового стретнуца, Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
