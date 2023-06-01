НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. мая наполнєли ше шейсц жалосни мешаци як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ТАМАШ

(1939–2022)


Вично го у шерцу буду ношиц супруга Славка, син Александар зоз супругу Єлицу и дзецми Марком и Мартину
Вичная памят!