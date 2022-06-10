СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли уж осем жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ЧИЗМАР

(1955–2014)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest