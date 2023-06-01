НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли уж 9 жалосни роки як нє зоз нами

МИХАЙЛО ЧИЗМАР

(1955–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на тебе навики оставаю, з любову у шерцох вше це споминаю твойо наймилши.
Вичная памят!