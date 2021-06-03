НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли уж 8 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ЧИЗМАР

(2013–2021)


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
