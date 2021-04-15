СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. априла наполнюю ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши – супруга Ксения, дзивка Блаженка зоз супругом Юлияном, син Александар зоз супругу Бланку, и унуки Ивона, Тимеа, Матео, Корнелиа и Давид
Най спочива у мире Божим!
