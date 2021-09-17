СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. септембра наполнєли ше шейсц жалосни мешаци як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ

(1944–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох и думкох вично чуваю його наймилши – супруга Ксения, дзивка Блаженка зоз супругом Юлияном, син Александар зоз супругу Бланку и унуки Ивона, Тимеа, Матео, Корнелиа и Давид
Спочивай у мире Божим!
