СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. марца 2022. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили шовґор

МИХАЙЛО ЧОРДАШ


з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго будземе чувац. Рускайово: Янко, Мария, Тамара, Лидия зоз фамелию и Владо Кишондеров
Най спочива у мире Божим!
